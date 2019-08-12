Argentine peso opens 24.45% weaker at 60 per U.S. dollar

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso opened 24.45% weaker on Monday at 60 per U.S. dollar after President Maurico Macri's poor performance in Sunday's primary election, traders said.

Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez - whose running mate is former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner - won by a wider-than-expected 15.5 percentage points, according to official results.

