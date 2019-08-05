Argentine peso opens 1.46% weaker at 45.33 per dollar

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency opened 1.46% weaker on Monday at 45.33 per U.S. dollar because of uncertainty over the country's October presidential election, traders said.

Argentina will hold primary elections on Sunday with market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri expected to come in behind the populist-leaning opposition candidate. The market reaction, economists say, depends how big the margin.

A strong primary showing by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez could increase worries that Macri may be unable to overtake him in time for the general election in October.