Argentine peso little changed after Fernandez advisers urge 'alternative economic model'

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso was little changed at the open on Thursday, after economic advisors for presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez told the country's new treasury minister a day earlier he would seek an "alternative economic model" to the current administration's policies.

The peso held steady at 55.05 per U.S. dollar, traders said, after weakening by nearly 18% last week after opposition leader Fernandez pulled off a major lead over business-friendly President Mauricio Macri in a primary vote.

The turmoil was set off by fears of a return to the former interventionist economic policies of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Fernandez's vice presidential candidate.

Center-left Peronist Fernandez, who is expected to win Argentina'sOct. 27 presidential election after his resounding lead in the Aug. 11 primary vote, has been critical of last year's massive $57-billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the austerity measures that were imposed in its wake. He has pledged to "rework" it if elected.

A statement sent by Fernandez's "Frente de Todos" coalition after the Lacunza meeting on Wednesday said it was committed to complying with all current obligations and contracts but wanted an "alternative economic model that prioritizes price stability and the recovery of growth and employment."

Lacunza, who was sworn in to the position on Tuesday, reassured Argentines in a television interview after the meeting that the two sides had agreed that stabilizing the economy was the priority, and he did not expect the peso to weaken further.

Fernandez was due to appear at a seminar hosted by local newspaper Clarin on Thursday.

The peso closed 0.53% weaker at 55.03 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday while bond prices rose slightly and the local Merval stock index closed with a gain of 2.6%, suggesting recent market jitters had begun to calm.

But after the markets closed on Wednesday, debt ratings agency Fitch said the peso's recent depreciation "suggests a real risk of default" and "raises the potential for a sharper deterioration in economic growth."