Argentine oil workers at grains port begin strike

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - An Argentine union for oil workers has kicked off a national strike over wages, complicating grains crushing and exports in the main agricultural province of the South American country.

The strike, which began late Wednesday, will impact the southern area of the main Rosario grains port. However, it will not affect the northern area of Rosario, made up of San Lorenzo, Puerto General San Martin and Timbues districts, which accounts for 80 percent of Argentina's grains exports.

The oil workers union said the strike was part of "a plan to fight against the lack of responses" by management over the wage dispute.

"CIARA reiterated its call for dialogue and protection of labor sources and proposed that both parties return to the table prior to striking," the organization said in a statement.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, and a major global exporter of raw soybeans, corn and wheat.