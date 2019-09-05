Argentine crushing plant workers at grains ports begin strike

Shutterstock photo





BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - An Argentine union for workers at grains crushing plants kicked off a national strike over wages, complicating exports in the main agricultural province of the South American country.

The strike, which began late Wednesday, will impact the southern area of the main Rosario grains port. However, it will not affect the northern area of Rosario, made up of San Lorenzo, Puerto General San Martin and Timbues districts, which accounts for 80 percent of Argentina's grains exports.

The union said the strike was part of "a plan to fight against the lack of responses" by management over the wage dispute.

"CIARA reiterated its call for dialogue and protection of labor sources and proposed that both parties return to the table prior to striking," the organization said in a statement.

Companies in Argentina exported a total $9.19 billion worth of soymeal livestock feed in 2018. The South American country is also a major exporter of raw soybeans, corn and wheat.