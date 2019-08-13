Quantcast

Argentina's bonds, stocks show signs of stabilisation after crash

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's government bonds and stocks showed signs of a stabilisation on Tuesday after they plunged following a defeat for the country's President Mauricio Macri in weekend primary elections.

Prices indicated by the broker Jefferies showed all of Argentina's main dollar bonds from its 2021 maturing debt to its 2117 "century" bond up 0.5 cents on the dollar.

U.S.-listed shares of Argentinian bank Banco Macro rose 5% and Grupo Supervielle was up 10% in premarket trade after losing more than half their value on Monday.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks , Bonds
Referenced Symbols: BMA ,


