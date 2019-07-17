Quantcast

Argentina sells $2.6 billion in peso and dollar-denominated bonds

By Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentina auctioned four tranches of government-backed bonds worth a total of $2.6 billion that were denominated in the local peso currency or U.S. dollars, the Treasury Ministry said at the close of markets on Tuesday.

The government sold $623 million in bills known as Letes, which will mature on Oct. 25 and carry an annual rate of 4.0%. Another $277 million sold in Letes will mature in February of 2020, with an annual rate of 7.19%, the government said.

The government also sold 43.5 billion pesos ($1.02 billion) in bonds known as Lecaps, which will mature on Oct. 11, with a rate of 57.99%. Another round of Lecaps, worth 30.6 million pesos ($717 million), will mature in May of 2020, with an annual rate of 61.13%.

Exchange rate: 1 dollar = 42.71 pesos <ARS = RASL>





