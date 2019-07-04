Quantcast

Argentina sees 2019 inflation under 40.3% -government preliminary budget draft

By Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation should end 2019 under 40.3% while the economy shrinks 0.8%, according to a preliminary draft of the government's upcoming budget proposal published on Thursday.

Consumer prices are expected to rise a much more moderate 26.1% next year, according to the bill, to be presented to Congress in September. The document forecasts a 3.5 percent expansion in gross domestic product in 2020.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has been hammered by recession and inflation of more than 57 percent over the last 12 months as President Mauricio Macri prepares for a tough run for re-election in the October general election.

The budget draft forecasts a primary fiscal surplus of 1% of gross domestic product next year after reaching fiscal equilibrium in 2019. Analysts are generally more pessimistic in their forecasts for Argentina. A recent Reuters poll of economists showed expectations of a 0.7% fiscal deficit in 2019.





