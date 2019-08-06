Argentina says June industrial production falls for 14th straight month

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Argentine industrial production fell 6.9% in June versus the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the 14th straight month of declines.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is mired in recession while inflation rages at more than 50 percent. Argentina's construction sector alone fell 11.8% in June versus June 2018, the data showed.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





BUENOS AIRES, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Argentine industrial production fell 6.9% in June versus the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the 14th straight month of declines.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is mired in recession while inflation rages at more than 50 percent. Argentina's construction sector alone fell 11.8% in June versus June 2018, the data showed.