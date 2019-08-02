Quantcast

Argentina restores ministry of agriculture ahead of election

By Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina has recreated a ministry of agriculture, livestock and fisheries in an effort to improve public management in the sector, it said on Friday.

Agriculture Secretary Luis Miguel Etchevehere, previously head of the agriculture secretariat, was appointed the head of the new ministry, the government said in its official gazette. Argentine President Mauricio Macri had converted the ministry into a secretariat in mid-2018 in an effort to slash costs.

The government said the ministry's recreation was necessary "in order to promote the sector and maximize the participation of the different actors involved."

With the re-establishment of the agriculture ministry, the government now has 11 ministries.





