Argentina peso opens 3.0% weaker after Argentina announces new debt plan

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso opened 3.0% weaker at 59.9 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, traders said, after Argentina announced a new debt plan.

Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza said on Wednesday the government wanted to extend the maturities of short-term local debt instruments and would negotiate with holders of its sovereign bonds and with the International Monetary Fund.

