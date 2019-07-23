Argentina May economic activity likely posted slimmest drop in over a year

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, July 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly economic activity in May, set to be released on Thursday, is likely to show its smallest decline in over a year, according to a Reuters poll, a sign of hope for the South American country as it looks to break out of recession.

A Reuters poll of eight local and foreign analysts indicated that, on average, economic activity would have contracted a marginal 0.1% year-on-year for the month, the best showing since April 2018. The median projection was an increase of 0.1%.

Argentina's economic activity fell 1.3% in April after a 6.9% drop in March, and has been contracting for over a year amid an economic crisis that has hit the peso currency and driven up inflation.

"In any case, the figures seem to indicate that the floor of the recession has been left behind."

The May forecasts of the analysts polled ranged from a drop of 1.8% to a rise in activity of 1.9% for the month.