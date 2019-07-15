Argentina inflation to maintain slowdown in June - analysts poll

Reuters





By Hernan Nessi

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Consumer Price Index will decelerate for the third consecutive month in June amid a more stable foreign exchange market and no new cuts to public utility subsidies on the horizon, analysts said on Monday.

The average prediction by ten local and international analysts polled by Reuters put June inflation at 2.7%.

"Considering that tariff increases were concentrated in the first quarter of the year, pending calm in the exchange market, average monthly inflation will be one percentage point lower in the second half of the year in relation to the first half of the year," the firm added.

Argentina is struggling with a biting recession and economic turmoil that saw the peso currency tumble against the dollar and annual inflation climb above 50%.

The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) is due to announce the official CPI data for June on Tuesday.