Argentina inflation rises 2.2% in July

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 2.2% in July, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, marking the fourth straight month of deceleration.

That brought year-to-date inflation to 25.1%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said. Rolling 12-month inflation is running at 54.4%.

