Argentina Inc faces risk from uncertain policy outlook, Moody's says

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, July 24 (Reuters) - Argentine industries from banking to energy are at risk from the country's uncertain political outlook, ratings agency Moody's said in a report shared on Wednesday, as the South American nation ramps up towards presidential elections later this year.

The ratings agency said uncertainty meant risks were increasing that economic policy could change sharply, potentially hampering access to international capital markets and tightening funding channels for corporations and government.

"Rising risk of policy reversal could threaten market access, which would place significant pressure on the government's liquidity position and increase the possibility of a debt restructuring in the next two or three years," it said.

Moody's added that even if Macri, a market-friendly conservative leader backed by the International Monetary Fund, were to win the election, it was still not clear his government would be able to stick to the tough economic policy line.

"Whatever the result of the elections, shifts in the domestic political environment suggest that the future path of policy is increasingly uncertain," the agency said.

These uncertainties prompted a JP.Morgan index of the country's risk level to climb above 800 points on Wednesday, its highest level since the beginning of July.

Moody's earlier this month downgraded Argentina's outlook to negative from stable, in part because of rising risks that the country would not stick to its tough fiscal targets amid rising domestic discontent about falling living standards.