Quantcast

Argentina GDP to drop 1.5% in 2019 vs previous forecast of 1.4% -central bank poll

By Reuters

Reuters


BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's gross domestic product is expected to contract 1.5% this year, according to a monthly central bank poll of analysts published on Friday, slightly steeper than the 1.4% drop forecast in the same poll released in early July.

Economic growth for 2020 was estimated in the survey of 51 analysts at 2.0 versus the previous poll's forecast of 2.2%.

Inflation expectations for this year remained unchanged at 40% while next year's increase in consumer prices was seen at 28%, a touch higher than the previous poll's forecast of 27%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar