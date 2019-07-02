Argentina GDP to drop 1.4 pct in 2019 -central bank poll

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Economists made only slight tweaks to earlier predictions for Argentina's economy, calling for a drop in GDP of 1.4 percent in 2019, versus 1.5 percent previously, according to the central bank's monthly poll of analysts released on Tuesday.

Economists put inflation in the crisis-stricken South American nation at 40 percent, down from a previous prediction of 40.3 percent, according to the survey of 54 analysts. Inflation is expected to hit 27 percent in 2020, up slightly from 26.1 percent forecast previously.

GDP growth for 2020 is expected to hit 2.2 percent, versus 2.0 percent previously. The economists held their previous prediction of 2.5 percent growth for 2021.

The economists saw the exchange rate at 50.2 pesos to the dollar by the end of 2019, from an estimate of 51.0 pesos per dollar last month.