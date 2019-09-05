Argentina country risk improves for second day, peso steadies

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's country risk improved on Thursday for the second consecutive day and the peso opened without significant change as the government's new capital controls help steady markets.

Country risk fell by 140 basis points to 2,000, after previously touching the highest levels since 2005. The peso , meanwhile, opened 0.14% weaker at 56.10 per dollar, traders said. Argentina's S&P Merval stock index was up by more than 5.5% in early trading.

"After the abrupt collapse, Argentine assets are warming up for a technical rebound as traders look to selectively take some positions by betting on the excessive accumulated weakness (of bonds and stocks)," said economist Gustavo Ber of local firm Estudio Ber.

Argentina's primary election result sparked a market crash which saw the peso lose 26% of its value against the dollar in August. The country risk index soared and bond prices sank to record lows.

In response, Macri, who came to power in 2015 as a free-market champion and critic of interventionist policy, has rolled out plans to push back payments on around $100 billion of debt and imposed capital controls to protect the peso.

While markets have stabilized, the country's economic outlook has darkened. A central bank poll of economists hiked its inflation forecast for the year to 55% on Tuesday, and cut its outlook for the economy, which it now expected to shrink 2.5%.