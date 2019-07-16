Argentina consumer prices rise 2.7% in June

Reuters





BUENOS AIRES, July 16 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 2.7% in June, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, marking the third straight month of deceleration.

That brought year-to-date inflation to 22.4%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said. Rolling 12-month inflation is running at 55.8%.

Argentina's consumer prices rose 47.6% in 2018, part of the broader financial turmoil that has left a third of Latin America's No. 3 economy in poverty, pushed interest rates skyward and sent the peso tumbling against the dollar.