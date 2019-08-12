Argentina bonds slump after Macri suffers in primary elections

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government bonds slumped on Monday after voters soundly rejected President Mauricio Macri's austere economic policies in primary elections, raising serious questions about his chances of re-election in October.

Argentina's 2028-maturing, euro-denominated bond was down almost 9 cents in European trading Tradeweb data showed.

A coalition backing opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez - whose running mate is former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner - led by a wider-than-expected 14 percentage points with 47.1% of votes, with fourth-fifths of ballots in Sunday's vote counted.