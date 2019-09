Argentina assets tumble after return to capital controls

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's assets got hammered on Monday with international dollar bonds tumbling to record lows and stocks in financials suffered sharps falls after President Mauricio Macri authorized currency controls on Sunday.

Benchmark international 2028 dollar bonds dropped more than 2 cents to a fresh record low of 36.58 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

American depository receipts (ADRs) of Argentina's financial institutions also came under pressure. Grupo Financiero Galicia'sFrankfurt-listed ADR , fell 9.15% while Banco Macro SA , dropped 6.5%.