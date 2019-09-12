Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Ares Management Corporation ( ARES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.83, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARES was $29.83, representing a -2.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.57 and a 84.31% increase over the 52 week low of $16.19.

ARES is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). ARES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ARES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.1%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

