Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. ( ARDC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that ARDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.42, the dividend yield is 8.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARDC was $15.42, representing a -4.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.14 and a 17.98% increase over the 52 week low of $13.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARDC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 5.55% over the last 100 days.