Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ( ACRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.88, the dividend yield is 8.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACRE was $14.88, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.53 and a 16.71% increase over the 52 week low of $12.75.

ACRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ACRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports ACRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.19%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.