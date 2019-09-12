Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Ares Capital Corporation ( ARCC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.15, the dividend yield is 8.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCC was $19.15, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.15 and a 32.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

ARCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.86%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD )

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF ( PSP )

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS )

ProShares Trust ( PEX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 3.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARCC at 20.88%.