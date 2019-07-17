Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Boston Properties (BXP) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Boston Properties in Focus

Boston Properties (BXP) is headquartered in Boston, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 16.77% since the start of the year. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.95 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.89% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.31% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.87%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.80 is up 8.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Boston Properties has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.78%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Boston Properties's current payout ratio is 58%, meaning it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, BXP expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $7 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.11%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BXP is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).