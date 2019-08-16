Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Avery Dennison (AVY) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Avery Dennison in Focus

Based in Glendale, Avery Dennison (AVY) is in the Industrial Products sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 24.27%. The maker of office products is paying out a dividend of $0.58 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.08% compared to the Office Supplies industry's yield of 2.05% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.96%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.32 is up 15.4% from last year. Avery Dennison has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.87%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Avery Dennison's current payout ratio is 38%. This means it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AVY for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $6.57 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.42%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AVY presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).