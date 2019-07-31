Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Albemarle (ALB) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Albemarle in Focus

Based in Charlotte, Albemarle (ALB) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -4.5%. The specialty chemicals company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.37 per share, with a dividend yield of 2%. This compares to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 2.15% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.86%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.47 is up 9.7% from last year. Albemarle has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.60%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Albemarle's current payout ratio is 27%. This means it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for ALB for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $6.23 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 13.69%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ALB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).