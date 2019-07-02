Are Social Security Offices Closed for the Fourth of July?

Need to replace a lost Social Security card during the first week of July? If your plan is to head to your local Social Security field office to request a replacement card, check first to be sure it's open. Social Security offices close on federal holidays including the Fourth of July, which in 2019 falls on Thursday. In addition, some Social Security offices are closing a day or two ahead of Independence Day.

Use the Social Security Office Locator to find the location nearest you. In additional to holiday closures, you can also find information on office hours and office closings (either temporary or permanent). In general, Social Security field office hours are weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except Wednesdays, when offices close at noon). Offices are closed on weekends.

2019 Federal Holidays for Social Security Offices

New Year's Day Tuesday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday Monday, January 21 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 18 Memorial Day Monday, May 27 Independence Day Thursday, July 4 Labor Day Monday, September 2 Columbus Day Monday, October 14 Veterans Day Monday, November 11 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 28 Christmas Day Wednesday, December 25

Federal HolidayDate Observed

If you discover that your local Social Security field office is closed due to a holiday or for some other reason, many Social Security services are also available online or by telephone (call toll-free: 1-800-772-1213). To access most online services, from reviewing your earnings history to checking your application status, you'll need to set up a free My Social Security Account .