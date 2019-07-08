Are Investors Undervaluing Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR). WAIR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.36. Over the past 52 weeks, WAIR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.53 and as low as 8.46, with a median of 10.54.

We also note that WAIR holds a PEG ratio of 0.94. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WAIR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.60. WAIR's PEG has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.88, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WAIR has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Wesco Aircraft Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WAIR is an impressive value stock right now.