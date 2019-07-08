Are Investors Undervaluing Textainer Group (TGH) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Textainer Group (TGH). TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.33. Over the last 12 months, TGH's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.61 and as low as 6.07, with a median of 7.86.

We should also highlight that TGH has a P/B ratio of 0.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TGH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.15. Over the past year, TGH's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.52.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TGH has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.

Finally, our model also underscores that TGH has a P/CF ratio of 1.91. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TGH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.18. Within the past 12 months, TGH's P/CF has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.17.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Textainer Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TGH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.