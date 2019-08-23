Are Investors Undervaluing OneMain Holdings (OMF) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is OneMain Holdings (OMF). OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.56. Over the past year, OMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.08 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 5.69.

Investors will also notice that OMF has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OMF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.74. OMF's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.67, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OMF has a P/S ratio of 1.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OneMain Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OMF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.