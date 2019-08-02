Are Investors Undervaluing OneMain Holdings (OMF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is OneMain Holdings (OMF). OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14. Over the last 12 months, OMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.08 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 5.69.

Investors should also note that OMF holds a PEG ratio of 0.70. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OMF's industry has an average PEG of 0.79 right now. OMF's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.69, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OMF has a P/S ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OneMain Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OMF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.