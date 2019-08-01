Are Investors Undervaluing Meritor (MTOR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Meritor (MTOR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MTOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.26, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.54. Over the last 12 months, MTOR's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.71 and as low as 4.75, with a median of 6.44.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MTOR has a P/CF ratio of 5.90. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.19. Over the past 52 weeks, MTOR's P/CF has been as high as 8.91 and as low as 4.24, with a median of 5.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Meritor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MTOR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.