Are Investors Undervaluing Malibu Boats (MBUU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Malibu Boats (MBUU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.77, which compares to its industry's average of 14.64. Over the past year, MBUU's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.04 and as low as 8.76, with a median of 11.64.

Finally, we should also recognize that MBUU has a P/CF ratio of 11.02. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.89. MBUU's P/CF has been as high as 27.17 and as low as 10.08, with a median of 14.58, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Malibu Boats's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MBUU is an impressive value stock right now.