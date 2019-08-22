Are Investors Undervaluing Knoll (KNL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Knoll (KNL). KNL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KNL's P/B ratio of 2.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.92. KNL's P/B has been as high as 3.23 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 2.66, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that KNL has a P/CF ratio of 9.30. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.60. KNL's P/CF has been as high as 10.61 and as low as 6.91, with a median of 9.22, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Knoll's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KNL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.