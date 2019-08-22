Are Investors Undervaluing Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). JLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.60, which compares to its industry's average of 19.27. Over the last 12 months, JLL's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 10.06, with a median of 12.60.

We also note that JLL holds a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JLL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.24. JLL's PEG has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.23, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Jones Lang LaSalle is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JLL feels like a great value stock at the moment.