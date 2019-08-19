Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment (HEES) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is H&E Equipment (HEES). HEES is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.46 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.52. Over the past 52 weeks, HEES's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.23 and as low as 8.49, with a median of 11.32.

We should also highlight that HEES has a P/B ratio of 3.13. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.60. Over the past year, HEES's P/B has been as high as 5.88 and as low as 2.74, with a median of 3.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that HEES has a P/CF ratio of 2.52. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HEES's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.13. HEES's P/CF has been as high as 4.04 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.97, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that H&E Equipment is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HEES sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.