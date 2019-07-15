Are Investors Undervaluing Delek US Holdings (DK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Delek US Holdings (DK). DK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.57. DK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.86 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 7.33, all within the past year.

We also note that DK holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, DK's PEG has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DK has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.37.

Finally, our model also underscores that DK has a P/CF ratio of 4.22. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.90. Over the past 52 weeks, DK's P/CF has been as high as 9.01 and as low as 3.26, with a median of 5.23.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Delek US Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DK feels like a great value stock at the moment.