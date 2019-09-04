Are Investors Undervaluing Curo Group (CURO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Curo Group (CURO). CURO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.93, which compares to its industry's average of 7.50. Over the past year, CURO's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.23 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 4.18.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CURO has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.47.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Curo Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CURO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.