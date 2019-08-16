Are Investors Undervaluing Construction Partners (ROAD) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Construction Partners (ROAD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ROAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ROAD has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, we should also recognize that ROAD has a P/CF ratio of 11.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ROAD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.77. Over the past 52 weeks, ROAD's P/CF has been as high as 11.58 and as low as 5.51, with a median of 8.65.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Construction Partners's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ROAD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.