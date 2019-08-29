Are Investors Undervaluing Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.05. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.93 and as low as 5.62, with a median of 7.80.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BLDR has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.42.

Finally, we should also recognize that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 6.69. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.65. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 11.45 and as low as 4.13, with a median of 5.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Builders FirstSource's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BLDR is an impressive value stock right now.