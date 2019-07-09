Are Investors Undervaluing AB Volvo (VLVLY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is AB Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.30 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.02. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.50 and as low as 7.61, with a median of 9.26.

Another notable valuation metric for VLVLY is its P/B ratio of 2.39. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VLVLY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.47. Within the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/B has been as high as 2.68 and as low as 1.82, with a median of 2.20.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AB Volvo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.