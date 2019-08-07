Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.86, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCO was $7.86, representing a -14.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.22 and a 32.77% increase over the 52 week low of $5.92.

ARCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). ARCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 61.11%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( AGT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AGT with an increase of 10.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARCO at 2.76%.