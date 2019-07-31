Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Arconic Inc. ( ARNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.14, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARNC was $25.14, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.40 and a 60.84% increase over the 52 week low of $15.63.

ARNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). ARNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports ARNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 38.24%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARNC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR )

iShares Trust ( IBHA )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 15.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARNC at 4.24%.