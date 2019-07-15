Arconic (ARNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arconic (ARNC) closed the most recent trading day at $25.82, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 12.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ARNC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ARNC to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.64 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $14.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +2.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.9% higher. ARNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ARNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.