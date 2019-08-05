Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Archrock, Inc. ( AROC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AROC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.31, the dividend yield is 5.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROC was $10.31, representing a -25.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 42.01% increase over the 52 week low of $7.26.

AROC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). AROC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports AROC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.92%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AROC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.