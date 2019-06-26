Archrock (AROC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.02, changing hands as high as $10.05 per share. Archrock Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.26 per share, with $13.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.02.
