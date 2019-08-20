Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( ADM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.03, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADM was $38.03, representing a -26.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.07 and a 4.33% increase over the 52 week low of $36.45.

ADM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). ADM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports ADM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.43%, compared to an industry average of -18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF ( FTRI )

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund ( VEGI )

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF ( NANR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 9.28% over the last 100 days. FTRI has the highest percent weighting of ADM at 8.45%.