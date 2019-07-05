ARCH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.65, changing hands as low as $89.34 per share. Arch Coal Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $75.09 per share, with $101.22 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.76.
